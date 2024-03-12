 
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William comes out in support of Kate Middleton amid photo scandal

Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted together after the Princess of Wales issued an apology

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Prince William comes out in support of Kate Middleton amid photo scandal

Prince William has seemingly come out in support of his ailing wife Kate Middleton following the photo controversy sparked with her Mother’s Day post.

The future king showed his support to Kate Middleton as the royal couple were spotted together for the first time after she admitted to occasionally experimenting with "editing" following a furore over an official photo released to mark Mother's Day.

Read More: Kate Middleton Mother's Day portrait: Omid Scobie furious at palace over photo plunder

In the photo, shared by several media outlets, the Princess of Wales is pictured looking out the window of a car leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William on Monday shortly after her apology.

According to reports, Kate Middleton was set to attend a private appointment in London while William was being driven to the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Earlier, Kate Middleton said like many amateur photographers, she does occasionally experiment with ‘editing’.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day,” the Princess of Wales continued.


