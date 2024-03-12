Robert Downey Jr. Shares a jubilant picture with the recently attained Academy Award

Robert Downey Jr. flaunts Coveted Oscar in new picture

Robert Downey Jr. Is beyond ‘happy’ to have acquired his first ever Oscars after an extensive career in acting.

Although the night began with a slightly uneasy moment for the Iron Man actor, it turned into a joyous occasion for Downey as he was presented a supporting role award at the 96th Academy Award, for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

The victory that came after three attempts has elated the actor and fans alike and following the event, Downey has shared his first social media picture displaying the award.

Taking to Instagram, Downey shared a story where he appeared in a golden robe, holding his coffee mug in one hand with the golden gong in the other. He penned the caption, “Oh happy day” as he smiled for the picture.

Downey also received warm wishes from his longtime friend Johnny Depp as he shared a picture of the duo on his Instagram account and wrote, Congratulations to my dear friend.”

The Russo brothers, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game, also turned to social media to express their support and wrote, “This guy deserves every award in the world. Not just for being a generational actor, but for being a generational human being. Much love, and a GIANT, HUGE congrats Mr. RDJ.”

Worthy of mention, the 96th Annual Academy Awards shone brightly for Oppenheimer as the cinematic masterpiece garnered a total of 7 Oscars in various categories including cinematography, original music and screenplay.



Additionally, Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy also received their first Oscar for Best Direction and Best Actor respectively.