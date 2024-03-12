 
menu
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Robert Downey Jr. flaunts coveted Oscar in new picture

Robert Downey Jr. Shares a jubilant picture with the recently attained Academy Award

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Robert Downey Jr. flaunts Coveted Oscar in new picture
Robert Downey Jr. flaunts Coveted Oscar in new picture

Robert Downey Jr. Is beyond ‘happy’ to have acquired his first ever Oscars after an extensive career in acting.

Although the night began with a slightly uneasy moment for the Iron Man actor, it turned into a joyous occasion for Downey as he was presented a supporting role award at the 96th Academy Award, for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

The victory that came after three attempts has elated the actor and fans alike and following the event, Downey has shared his first social media picture displaying the award.

Taking to Instagram, Downey shared a story where he appeared in a golden robe, holding his coffee mug in one hand with the golden gong in the other. He penned the caption, “Oh happy day” as he smiled for the picture.

Robert Downey Jr. flaunts coveted Oscar in new picture

Downey also received warm wishes from his longtime friend Johnny Depp as he shared a picture of the duo on his Instagram account and wrote, Congratulations to my dear friend.”

Robert Downey Jr. flaunts coveted Oscar in new picture

The Russo brothers, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game, also turned to social media to express their support and wrote, “This guy deserves every award in the world. Not just for being a generational actor, but for being a generational human being. Much love, and a GIANT, HUGE congrats Mr. RDJ.”

Worthy of mention, the 96th Annual Academy Awards shone brightly for Oppenheimer as the cinematic masterpiece garnered a total of 7 Oscars in various categories including cinematography, original music and screenplay.

Additionally, Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy also received their first Oscar for Best Direction and Best Actor respectively.

Kate Middleton's Mothers Day picture edit sparks new details video
Kate Middleton's Mothers Day picture edit sparks new details
Prince William snubs Kate Middleton photo controversy amid recent outing video
Prince William snubs Kate Middleton photo controversy amid recent outing
Andrew Tate,Trista detained inn Romania in second wave of legal woes
Andrew Tate,Trista detained inn Romania in second wave of legal woes
Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton apology over photo controversy
Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton apology over photo controversy
Dolly Parton hints at Beyoncé's rendition of 1973 chart-topper ‘Jolene'
Dolly Parton hints at Beyoncé's rendition of 1973 chart-topper ‘Jolene'
Prince William comes out in support of Kate Middleton amid photo scandal video
Prince William comes out in support of Kate Middleton amid photo scandal
Kate Middleton friend reveals her emotional state amid photo controversy
Kate Middleton friend reveals her emotional state amid photo controversy
Kate Middleton Mother's Day portrait: Omid Scobie furious at palace over photo plunder
Kate Middleton Mother's Day portrait: Omid Scobie furious at palace over photo plunder
Kate Middleton garners support amid bizarre child abuse allegations over photo scandal video
Kate Middleton garners support amid bizarre child abuse allegations over photo scandal
Zendaya to host ‘Challengers' premiere in Australia: Reports
Zendaya to host ‘Challengers' premiere in Australia: Reports
Prince William makes first public statement after Kate Middleton photo controversy
Prince William makes first public statement after Kate Middleton photo controversy
Jennifer Aniston would ‘totally date' Bradley Cooper if Gigi Hadid's not in picture
Jennifer Aniston would ‘totally date' Bradley Cooper if Gigi Hadid's not in picture