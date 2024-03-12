Inside Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s PDA filled Oscars party: Watch video

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have seemingly confirmed their romance with Oscars party PDA

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have all but confirmed their relationship by their 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together.

Per an insider, Kim and Odell “didn't arrive together but were hanging out pretty much all night once he got there."





In a video obtained by TMZ, the American Horror Story actress can be seen singing to the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and touching his face lovingly.

"Kris [Jenner] got there early and sat on a lounge section where there were a bunch of couches. She and Corey [Gamble] arrived before any other family members, and she was on her phone and clearly saving spots for when everyone else arrived. It was pretty iconic, just Kris sitting on her phone like that mom," the tipster told People magazine.



The source added: "Kendall [Jenner], Kylie [Jenner], and Kim came around 30 minutes to an hour later, and they all joined Kris in that section with some of their friends. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were hanging with them, and Serena Williams. It was like billionaires' row."

Beckham Jr. and the SKIMS mogul made it “clear” they were together. "There wasn't a ton of PDA like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time. They were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together," the tipster dished.