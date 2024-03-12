Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon shocks fans with new move

Sharon Osbourne, who is the wife of Ozzy Osbourne, surprised many fans after latest decision

Sharon Osbourne reportedly betrayed her pal Louis during the latest episode of the reality game show, Celebrity Big Brother.

In the latest episode of the ITV’s show, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne shocked fans when she decided to save Zeze Millz from eviction and claimed that “she reminds” her “of someone that” she loves.

However, fans started a frenzy on internet as she snubbed her former X Factor co-star Louis Walsh, an Irish TV personality, and chose Zeze instead.

Explaining the reason for not opting to save her old pal, Sharon quoted, “I think the public will save Lou-Lou.”

Taking to site X (formerly Twitter), a viewer wrote about Sharon’s decision, “Actually shocked Sharon didn’t save Louis.”

“Sharon chose to save Zeze? I know it would have been a cop out to automatically save her pal, but still I’d have thought she would save Louis,” another wrote.

“No matter what he says you can tell how livid Louis is in his eyes! Livid they voted for him and livid Sharon didn’t save him. He’s like a sulky kid. Great twist for Mrs O!” one also claimed.