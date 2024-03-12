 
menu
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon shocks fans with new move

Sharon Osbourne, who is the wife of Ozzy Osbourne, surprised many fans after latest decision

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Photo: Photo: Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon shocks fans with new move
Photo: Photo: Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon shocks fans with new move

Sharon Osbourne reportedly betrayed her pal Louis during the latest episode of the reality game show, Celebrity Big Brother.

In the latest episode of the ITV’s show, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne shocked fans when she decided to save Zeze Millz from eviction and claimed that “she reminds” her “of someone that” she loves.

However, fans started a frenzy on internet as she snubbed her former X Factor co-star Louis Walsh, an Irish TV personality, and chose Zeze instead. 

Explaining the reason for not opting to save her old pal, Sharon quoted, “I think the public will save Lou-Lou.”

Ozzy Osbournes wife Sharon shocks fans with new move

Taking to site X (formerly Twitter), a viewer wrote about Sharon’s decision, “Actually shocked Sharon didn’t save Louis.”

“Sharon chose to save Zeze? I know it would have been a cop out to automatically save her pal, but still I’d have thought she would save Louis,” another wrote.

“No matter what he says you can tell how livid Louis is in his eyes! Livid they voted for him and livid Sharon didn’t save him. He’s like a sulky kid. Great twist for Mrs O!” one also claimed.

Neve Campbell announces good news for her 'Scream' fans
Neve Campbell announces good news for her 'Scream' fans
Paul McCartney and others set to tribute late pal Jimmy Buffett
Paul McCartney and others set to tribute late pal Jimmy Buffett
Elton John's partner reveals major health update
Elton John's partner reveals major health update
Here's what Yoko Ono thought about 'The Beatles'
Here's what Yoko Ono thought about 'The Beatles'
Kanye West achieves something no one has come close to in history
Kanye West achieves something no one has come close to in history
Buckingham Palace branded a snake pit
Buckingham Palace branded a snake pit
Muni Long makes shock admission about Rihanna: ‘You wouldn't think'
Muni Long makes shock admission about Rihanna: ‘You wouldn't think'
Sabrina Carpenter gets slammed for ‘distasteful' joke about Cillian Murphy: Watch video
Sabrina Carpenter gets slammed for ‘distasteful' joke about Cillian Murphy: Watch video
Prince Harry still gets ‘royalty protection' in UK despite being at ‘low risk'
Prince Harry still gets ‘royalty protection' in UK despite being at ‘low risk'
Questions raised over Eminem's sense of humour: 'That's funny'
Questions raised over Eminem's sense of humour: 'That's funny'
Meghan Markle fears Prince Harry's future plans
Meghan Markle fears Prince Harry's future plans
Princess Kate's photoshop row could end if she learns from Harry and Meghan
Princess Kate's photoshop row could end if she learns from Harry and Meghan