Kristen Stewart drew flak after she posed boldly for the February issue of the 'Rolling Stone' magazine

Kristen Stewart claps back at hateful comments on recent shoot

Kristen Stewart opened up about the backlash her recent photoshoot received.

The 33-year-old actress turned a few eyeballs after she did a few bold poses for Rolling Stone magazine February’s cover story to promote her new romance thriller Love Lies Bleeding.

On Monday’s episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert brought up the negative feedback.

“Now before I show this cover, I just want you to know and the audience to know that I think it’s a perfectly lovely cover. We were asked by CBS not to show it. They thought that it would not be a good idea for us to show this and I don't understand why,” he said.

Holding up a copy of the magazine, Stephen added, “I want to say that you look better in a jockstrap than I ever did."

Kristen then shared her opinion on why the shoot drew flak as she said, "Well, OK. Let’s keep this light. . . it’s a little ironic because I feel like I’ve seen a lot of male p***c hair on the cover of things.”

She added, “I’ve seen, like, a lot of hands in pants and unbuttoned. I think there’s a certain overt acknowledgement of a female sexuality that has its own volition in a way that is annoying for people who are sexist. It’s not remotely explicit, yeah.”