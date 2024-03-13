 
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kensington Palace attacked for thinking the public stupid over Kate Middleton's photoshop fail

The Palace has just come under fire for their treatment of the public and bid to treat them as ‘stupid’

Eloise Wells Morin

Experts have just bashed the Palace for its treatment of the public, as well as for dealing with them, as if they were stupid.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Liz Jones.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In that piece she began by referencing the photoshop fiasco and accused the Palace of hiding information.

It reads, “No updates beyond the bland and meaningless, allowing the distasteful speculation about her health and the state of her marriage to proliferate on social media and in the foreign press – New York Times and American Vogue – to ponder.”

“Why could they not have simply released a photo for Mother's Day of Kate from the Coronation, say, with a small note from her? That would have been fine. We don't expect her to put on make-up during her hiatus. Now we are thinking: did she even write the message that accompanied the controversial snap?”

“The Palace clearly can no longer be trusted, given what transpired on Monday morning when, finally, an official tweet from Kensington Palace arrived.”

For those unversed with the tweet, it reads, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I want to express my apologies for any confusion...' It is signed with a 'C'.”

To it, even Ms Jones responded in exasperation and said, “What??!! But Kate is not an 'amateur', she is an experienced photographer (She is, after all, patron of the Royal Photographic Society). And it was William who took it! She is a perfectionist and would never do a bad job with anything!”

Later on into the chat she also referenced the possibility of there being a slight of hand at play and added, “Now, I don't want to accuse KP of lying. But I think the Palace, not the Princess, treats the general public with disdain. The Palace thinks we are all stupid, and will never question anything the Waleses say.”

She also made it clear, “I am certain that Kate, as a young, media savvy, empathetic person, who never puts a foot wrong, is never caught with the wrong expression, or wearing something that doesn't quite fit or is creased, would not make a mistake like this.”

Before signing off the expert also pointed out by saying, “I believe she had no hand in this photo, or any mistakes made after.”

