Ariana Grande released 'eternal sunshine' on March 8, 2024

Ariana Grande unveils creative ending behind 'eternal sunshine' song

Ariana Grande just provided insights into the thought process the went into the making of her music video, we can’t be friends (wait for your love), the second track of her album, eternal sunshine.

The God Is A Woman hit-maker took to her official Instagram account to upload a video of her explaining the creative mindset behind the music video of her song.

In the Instagram reel, snippets from the behind the scenes of the shooting of we can’t be friends (wait for your love) can be seen.

As Grande provided details of the video and its story, she said, “We’re shooting a music video today, for we can’t be friends, the second single from eternal sunshine.”

“This video is our own short version of the eternal sunshine movie because we felt like that was the perfect thing,” the 7 Rings crooner noted.



Explaining the ending of the video, she continued, “Both of the characters, end up discontinuing the cycle of their own toxic pattern and they end up with different people.”

“It’s kind of about erasing the pain and only wanting what’s best for someone,” the songstress further explained.

Ariana Grande released her latest and seventh studio album, titled, eternal sunshine, on March 8, 2024, with its second single, we can’t be friends (wait for your love) having its official music video.