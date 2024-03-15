Da'Vine Joy Randolph reveals why Oscar win is 'life-changing'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph took home the Oscar for playing the Best Supporting Actress in 'The Holdovers'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph opened up about her recent Oscar win last week.

The 37-year-old actress spoke to Variety after winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing the role of Mary Lamb, a grieving cafeteria manager, in The Holdovers.

“I've got the keys to the castle now! I was taught to make a lot out of very little. It’s exciting to have access to resources and opportunities, especially for a woman of color,” Da’Vine told the outlet.

When asked how she felt the next morning after celebrating her big win till 6 in the morning, the actress replied, “I feel grateful. I feel seen. I feel loved. I feel respected. I feel like the time and work that I’ve put in matters. I feel excited for the future.”

“Growing up as somebody who didn’t have much, imagine when you get a lot: It’s exciting. To have access and to be a woman of color is a very big deal,” she explained.

Da’Vine also revealed that she wore her grandmother’s glasses in the movie for a special reason.

“Ultimately what I’m doing is I’m just implanting moments of connection and honesty. And so her glasses were an artifact for me so that if and when I ever got off track or got derailed or lost the connection, the thought of my grandmother and who she was and what she suffered through, those glasses would put me right back,” she continued.