Cardi B sparks debate with recent controversial ‘Feminist' comment

Friday, March 15, 2024
Melanie Walker

Cardi B, known for her Bodak Yellow rap, has made headlines with her latest comment about feminism and her stance on the ‘50/50 relationship.

The raptress recently revealed to a celebrity news blog that she is no longer a feminist and shared her thoughts on splitting the bill 50/50 in a relationship.

In a now-viral video, Cardi B started, “So this is what I believe in”, and continued to ask her followers that if they prefer their man to “take care of everything” then what is their contribution to the relationship?

Dismissing the notion that cooking and cleaning the house equate to contributing to the house, she further voiced her thoughts on man being the main provider of the family and shared that “certain things are a joint thing to do”, such as buying a house and stressed, “The Internet really having people f****** up from real reality”.

After admitting that she is “not a feminist anymore”, the Bartier Cardi singer explained her thoughts, “My money is my money. And his money is his money. But we both spend things on each other”.

“But that’s just my thought, I’m really old school”, she noted before concluding the video.

Cardi B’s sentiment on the subject stirred a debate in the comment section with her fans sharing their opinion, “She speaking facts”, one commenter said.

While another noted, “I’m wit Cardi! It’s nothing wrong with partnering up with your man to make life sweeter for the both of y’all!”.

In contrast, others were critical of her comments and wrote, ”Girl WHAT!?! How you gonna say that’s why you “not a feminist no more” I usually like you, but that statement gave me the ick.”, another user mentioned, “And boom just like that I’m team Nicki...”

Nonetheless, there were also some users who urged everyone to mind their own businesses and noted, “Everyone should mind their own household”.

It's worth noting that the famous couple have face­d ups and downs, with a video leak leading to a split, and accusations of infide­lity, yet they still appeare­d together rece­ntly on a romantic holiday, potentially reconciling their bond as pare­nts to give their union another chance­ despite past challenge­s.

