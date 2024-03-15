Hans Zimmer to bring orchestral tour in North America after 7 years

Zimmer’s first North American live tour in seven years, and the first since he composed the scores for Dune 1 & 2.

Hans Zimmer, the Oscar-winning composer has announced the return of his orchestral tour, Hans Zimmer Live to North America which sold out in Europe.



The Hans Zimmer Live is coming to the United states and Canada in September 2024, marking the first time Zimmer has performed in North America in seven years as well as the first time after releasing Dune and Dune part two.

Sharing the details about his tour over Zoom from New York, Hans Zimmer said that his friends Pharrell Williams and Johnny Marr convinced him to go on tour, jesting him that he “can’t hide behind the screen forever.” Zimmer said, "I'm thrilled to return to perform in North America with my wonderful band and excited to share this phenomenal show,”



The Hans Zimmer Live tour to the North America, will feature the band with a full orchestra, and it will also feature a newly arranged concert crew for Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, The Lion King, The Last Samurai, Dune and more.

The Lion King, Gladiator, the Dark Knight trilogy, and Dune and Dune: Part Two were among the films in which German composer, Hans Zimmer composed magical soundtracks for.

Hans Zimmer Live will start off from Georgia on September 6, 2024, and will hit 17 cities across the U.S. and Canada with last tour in Vancouver, British Columbia on October 6, 2024.

On September 12, which is also Zimmer's 67th birthday, he will be celebrating at the New York show.

Zimmer's orchestral tour will make stops at around 19 cities across the United States and Canada including Hollywood, Florida, Raleigh, North Carolina, New York, Baltimore, Boston, Montreal and Toronto, Minneapolis, Chicago, Fort Worth, Texas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, California, and Seattle.