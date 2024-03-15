David Foster reflects on his decision to leave his music career and opens up about producing latest jazz album

David Foster makes triumphant return to jazz after 8-year hiatus: 'I just got bored'

David Foster, the musical genius made a triumphant return to his thriving career after a period of introspection and boredom.

The Grammy-winning maestro known for his exceptional work with Whitney Houston and Celine Dion, opted for a change and delved into the world of Jazz by producing Chriss Botti’s latest album, Chris Botti Vol. 1.

Stemmed from the desire to shake things up and reignite his passion with a change, he explained, "Honestly, I just got bored with myself and how I made records”.

He continued, “I didn’t get bored with the music business. In every decade I’ve been in it there’s been ups and downs, good music and crappy music. I just got bored with myself and how I made records”, hence embraced the opportunity to explore a new genre.

He recalled, “I grew up on jazz and I really loved it, I just wasn’t good at it. Working with Chris, that’s another way for me to be close to jazz without actually having to make jazz."

Reflecting on his collaboration with Chris Botti, he described Botti as “the greatest trumpeter alive” and remarked, “Thankfully he talked me into it, and I got to sit there for a week or two and enjoy these brilliant musicians led by Chris”.

Foster also revealed one track that he is particularly excited about is the Botti’s rendition of Danny Boy, a traditional Irish folk song.

One standout track from the album that Foster is particularly excited about, remarking is as ‘incredible’, ‘lamenting’ and ‘beautiful’: is Botti's rendition of "Danny Boy," a traditional Irish folk song.

Foster's come­back as producer and experime­nt with jazz on Chris Botti's LP starts a new phase in his iconic journey. With his ze­al rekindled, And charting exciting ne­w paths, Foster keeps e­nthralling listeners with his musical mastery.