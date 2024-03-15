Photo: Jon Bon Jovi talks upcoming tour: ‘It is my desire’

Job Bon Jovi recently got candid about his surgery and potential tour.

Updating fans about his recovery after a major vocal surgery, the singing sensation had a sit down with Mix 104.1 Boston.

“I don’t know about a tour,” the singer noted when asked about his band’s future.

He went on to explain, “It is my desire to do a tour next year, but I’m just still recovering from a major surgery.”

In an earlier interview with Hulu’s docuseries Thank You, Good Night, the singer shared, "So when God was taking away my ability, and I couldn’t understand why.

“I jokingly have said the only thing that’s ever been up my nose is my finger, you know, so there’s no reason for any of this,” he added in the chat last month.

Claiming of being a ‘true vocalist’, John observed, “I’ve studied the craft for 40 years. I’m not a stylist who just barks and howls,” before insisting, “I know how to sing," after which he started narrating a new story.

For those unversed, the singer underwent a vocal cord medialization, a surgical procedure to help his voice regain proper function, in 2022.

In this operation, a surgeon helped him get his ‘gift’ back via a "cutting-edge implant," as per the singer.