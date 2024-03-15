 
menu
Friday, March 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton staffer reactions to abdominal surgery exposed

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Friday, March 15, 2024

Kate Middleton staffer reactions to abdominal surgery exposed
Kate Middleton staffer reactions to abdominal surgery exposed

Kate Middleton reportedly made sure to hide the truth about her abdominal surgery even from staffers and those close to Kensington Palace.

The news has been brought to light by a well placed source within the Palace.

They shed light into everything during their most candid heart-to-heart with Us Weekly.

In that conversation the insider admitted, “A few of Kate’s senior staffers haven’t been able to see or speak to her, and they didn’t even know about the surgery until it was announced, so it’s caught them off guard.”

While the aftermath of her silence overtook social media and created a conspiracy frenzy, the Princess has only just started to share the truth behind her procedure, to some in her inner most circle.

Not to mention, there were some members of staff that weren’t even aware Kate underwent a procedure in the first place.

The same source was also quoted saying, “Only a few people know what’s really going on, and they’re tight-lipped” so “it’s confusing and causing some concern,” they also added before signing off.

George Strait receives sweet tribute from Kelly Clarkson
George Strait receives sweet tribute from Kelly Clarkson
Jelly Roll reveals an early life regret: 'I hate them all'
Jelly Roll reveals an early life regret: 'I hate them all'
Princess Kate's office will ‘clear out' members responsible for photoshop mistake video
Princess Kate's office will ‘clear out' members responsible for photoshop mistake
Kate Middleton needs to break out of royal soap opera, expert pleads
Kate Middleton needs to break out of royal soap opera, expert pleads
Prince Harry and William's bond forever damaged after marriages with Kate, Meghan video
Prince Harry and William's bond forever damaged after marriages with Kate, Meghan
Justin Timberlake's wife reveals the truth about her kids
Justin Timberlake's wife reveals the truth about her kids
Meghan Markle ‘never would have ended up' in photoshop row like Princess Kate
Meghan Markle ‘never would have ended up' in photoshop row like Princess Kate
Meghan Markle's genius ‘marketing' ploy with new brand revealed
Meghan Markle's genius ‘marketing' ploy with new brand revealed
GLAAD Media Awards honour Renee Rapp, RuPaul, Oprah Winfrey
GLAAD Media Awards honour Renee Rapp, RuPaul, Oprah Winfrey
Prince William sticking his head in an exploding volcano rather than bonding with Harry
Prince William sticking his head in an exploding volcano rather than bonding with Harry
Piers Morgan finally reacts to Meghan Markle's return to social media
Piers Morgan finally reacts to Meghan Markle's return to social media
How Kim Kardashian really feels about getting married amid Odell Beckham Jr. romance
How Kim Kardashian really feels about getting married amid Odell Beckham Jr. romance