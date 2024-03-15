Kate Middleton staffer reactions to abdominal surgery exposed

Kate Middleton reportedly made sure to hide the truth about her abdominal surgery even from staffers and those close to Kensington Palace.

The news has been brought to light by a well placed source within the Palace.

They shed light into everything during their most candid heart-to-heart with Us Weekly.

In that conversation the insider admitted, “A few of Kate’s senior staffers haven’t been able to see or speak to her, and they didn’t even know about the surgery until it was announced, so it’s caught them off guard.”

While the aftermath of her silence overtook social media and created a conspiracy frenzy, the Princess has only just started to share the truth behind her procedure, to some in her inner most circle.

Not to mention, there were some members of staff that weren’t even aware Kate underwent a procedure in the first place.

The same source was also quoted saying, “Only a few people know what’s really going on, and they’re tight-lipped” so “it’s confusing and causing some concern,” they also added before signing off.