Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid display PDA in front of other celebs

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have finally been caught in action.

On Thursday, according to exclusive pictures obtained by PEOPLE, the 49-year-old actor was seen sharing a kiss with his supermodel girlfriend while dining at Via Carota in New York City.

As per the visuals, the couple could be seen leaning into one another as they enjoyed the company of other celebrities like Tan France and Antoni Porowski who joined them for a group dinner at the West Village hotspot.

The pictures are reportedly from a celebratory dinner for Antoni’s 40th birthday.

"Happy birthday Angel @antoni," Gigi wrote in an Instagram Story that she posted on Friday.

The Maestro star and Gigi sparked romance rumors in October 2023 after they were seen leaving the same restaurant together.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the two were simply "having fun."

However, recently an insider told Entertainment Tonight that the couple shares a serious relationship and are "planning their future together."

“Their relationship is serious. They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward,” they had shared.