Britney Spears embarks on spiritual journey through intermittent fasting

Britney Spears embarked on a spiritual journey by practicing intermittent fasting to reach an "enlightened state of consciousness."



The Toxic hitmaker took to Instagram to let her followers know what she is up to and shared a snap of the book The Transformational Power of Fasting: The Way to Spiritual, Physical and Emotional Rejuvenation.

In the caption of the photo, the popstar wrote, “I have started intermittened [sic] fasting this week !!!" adding. "It can make you feel weak for a few days but then you get a natural high from all the toxins being release."

"I actually feel a little too tiny and weak to even think about shooting for Instagram right now !!!" she added "But honestly, I like this spiritual dimension I’m on … I think we all have our level of prayer."

The singer continued: “I think I’ve experienced pretty low levels but also the highest levels as well !!! It’s purification in its upmost way and to go into your body and mind to find your most enlightened state of consciousness seems so rad !!!"

Before concluding, she penned, "Here’s a book I’ve been reading to stay inspired," adding, "Have a good weekend, my friends !!!