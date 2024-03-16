 
menu
Saturday, March 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sandra Bullock on healing journey after heartbreaking loss of Bryan Randall

By
Melanie Walker
|

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Sandra Bullock on healing journey after heartbreaking loss of Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock on healing journey after heartbreaking loss of Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock has decided to move on even though she has not “done healing” following the heartbreaking loss of her boyfriend of eight years, Bryan Randall.

In August 2023, The Blind Side star lost the “love of her life” to ALS. The actor has not spoken of his death publically nor his private battle with ALS during the last three years of his life.

Speaking with Life & Style, a source revealed that the Hollywood beauty is ready to move on even though she knows she would not find anyone like Randall again.

"Sandra's not done healing — it’s only been seven months — but she’s ready to move on," the source shared Bullock’s journey since Randall’s passing.

The insider said that Bullock "would be open to finding love and starting over again” as "Bryan wanted her to pick up the pieces and try to find a good guy" before he passed away.

"Sandra wants to let go of the pain and allow herself to love again," the insider said, adding, "but she’s had a hard time convincing herself she’ll ever find anyone else."

In a heart wrenching post, Bullock’s sister announced the sad demise of Randall in a social media post. She penned, "I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon.”

“ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home," she added.

"Rest in peace, Bryan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital."

Before release Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' breaks world record

Before release Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' breaks world record
Prince Harry shares first major update as Meghan Markle faces backlash over return to Instagram

Prince Harry shares first major update as Meghan Markle faces backlash over return to Instagram
Celine Dion poses with sons in rare photo on SPS Awareness Day: See pic

Celine Dion poses with sons in rare photo on SPS Awareness Day: See pic
Prince William, Harry's 'brilliant, dazzling' cousin celebrates 18th birthday

Prince William, Harry's 'brilliant, dazzling' cousin celebrates 18th birthday
Prince William has ‘one wish' amid backlash over Kate Middleton scandal

Prince William has ‘one wish' amid backlash over Kate Middleton scandal
Dr Shola strongly responds to Meghan Markle 'haters'

Dr Shola strongly responds to Meghan Markle 'haters'
Prince William breaks silence on social media as Meghan Markle returns to Instagram video

Prince William breaks silence on social media as Meghan Markle returns to Instagram
Prince William turns to Queen Camilla for support amid Kate Middleton scandal video

Prince William turns to Queen Camilla for support amid Kate Middleton scandal
Kate Middleton overshadows King Charles with bizarre controversy

Kate Middleton overshadows King Charles with bizarre controversy
Zayn Malik expresses concerns as Gigi Hadid introduces daughter to Bradley Cooper

Zayn Malik expresses concerns as Gigi Hadid introduces daughter to Bradley Cooper
Britney Spears embarks on spiritual journey through intermittent fasting

Britney Spears embarks on spiritual journey through intermittent fasting
Cara Delevingne's parents predict the cause of her house fire

Cara Delevingne's parents predict the cause of her house fire