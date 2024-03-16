Sandra Bullock on healing journey after heartbreaking loss of Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock has decided to move on even though she has not “done healing” following the heartbreaking loss of her boyfriend of eight years, Bryan Randall.



In August 2023, The Blind Side star lost the “love of her life” to ALS. The actor has not spoken of his death publically nor his private battle with ALS during the last three years of his life.

Speaking with Life & Style, a source revealed that the Hollywood beauty is ready to move on even though she knows she would not find anyone like Randall again.

"Sandra's not done healing — it’s only been seven months — but she’s ready to move on," the source shared Bullock’s journey since Randall’s passing.

The insider said that Bullock "would be open to finding love and starting over again” as "Bryan wanted her to pick up the pieces and try to find a good guy" before he passed away.

"Sandra wants to let go of the pain and allow herself to love again," the insider said, adding, "but she’s had a hard time convincing herself she’ll ever find anyone else."

In a heart wrenching post, Bullock’s sister announced the sad demise of Randall in a social media post. She penned, "I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon.”

“ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home," she added.

"Rest in peace, Bryan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital."