Dr. Dre speaks out about quarrel with Snoop Dogg in public

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are close friends. But, the former is frustrated with the latter over his work ethics. The N.W.A. legend opened up about the disagreements the pair had over the pace of work on the project they are collaborating on.



Appearing on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden, the legendary producer confessed his friend's extracurricular activities, including ads, businesses, etc, are sidelining the projects the duo is working on, a new album, for example.

“I personally think he does too much ### and we’ve been battling and bumping heads about [it],” the Compton rapstar said.

He continued, “Hell yeah I tell him that. I’m always in my big brother mode. I always tell him like, ‘Why the #### are you doing this and that? Come on.’

“He’s like, ‘Let me live Dr. Dre, cuz. Let me do my thing, man. Do I bother you about the #### you doing, cuz?’

Labelling those disagreements ‘sibling rivalries’, the 59-year-old said, “So we have our—I call it sibling rivalries and #### like that, but I would love it if he’d just focus on this thing and make sure this thing right here that we’re working on is the best that it can be.”

In the meantime, a new album by Dre and Dogg titled Missionary is in the works.

Apart from that, the pair have rolled out a brand called Gin & Juice which is about alcoholic canned drink.