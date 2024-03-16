‘The Hunger Games' proves damaging for Jennifer Lawrence: here's why

The Hunger Games arguably put Jennifer Lawrence into the mainstream. But, the injuries she received during the shooting of the franchise are, to say the least, damaging.



In a throwback interview with Empire, the Oscar winner actress opened up about encountering an injury in her ear amid the filming of the second instalment, which led her to remain deaf for a week.

“First, I had to jump into stagnant water for a stunt, which caused a double ear infection. Then I had to jump into water jets, and one jet went into my ear, making a ‘PSHYOOOOOV!’ noise, which made me deaf for a week. But I didn’t go to the doctor…because I’m a genius.”

She continued, “So I eventually got my hearing back, and now I get this tearing noise every time I yawn.”

“I really should go back to the doctor and ask them what that means. ‘Tell me, is this normal? I’m in pain 24/7. Help me.'”