 
menu
Saturday, March 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

‘The Hunger Games' proves damaging for Jennifer Lawrence: here's why

By
Melanie Walker
|

Saturday, March 16, 2024

‘The Hunger Games proves damaging for Jennifer Lawrence: heres why
‘The Hunger Games' proves damaging for Jennifer Lawrence: here's why

The Hunger Games arguably put Jennifer Lawrence into the mainstream. But, the injuries she received during the shooting of the franchise are, to say the least, damaging.

In a throwback interview with Empire, the Oscar winner actress opened up about encountering an injury in her ear amid the filming of the second instalment, which led her to remain deaf for a week.

“First, I had to jump into stagnant water for a stunt, which caused a double ear infection. Then I had to jump into water jets, and one jet went into my ear, making a ‘PSHYOOOOOV!’ noise, which made me deaf for a week. But I didn’t go to the doctor…because I’m a genius.”

She continued, “So I eventually got my hearing back, and now I get this tearing noise every time I yawn.”

“I really should go back to the doctor and ask them what that means. ‘Tell me, is this normal? I’m in pain 24/7. Help me.'”

More From Entertainment:

Harrison Ford movie remake stars THIS celebrity

Harrison Ford movie remake stars THIS celebrity
Vin Diesel's dreams for $250 million ‘Fast 11' production ‘hang by a thread'

Vin Diesel's dreams for $250 million ‘Fast 11' production ‘hang by a thread'
Willie Nelson takes the stage with moving 'Rainbow Connection' cover

Willie Nelson takes the stage with moving 'Rainbow Connection' cover
Orlando Bloom ‘doesn't understand' why Katy Perry won't commit to wedding

Orlando Bloom ‘doesn't understand' why Katy Perry won't commit to wedding
Zayn Malik recalls rescuing Harry Styles from a serious tragedy

Zayn Malik recalls rescuing Harry Styles from a serious tragedy
Scrutiny follows Bianca Censori as she wears bold outfits in public

Scrutiny follows Bianca Censori as she wears bold outfits in public
The one reason Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be welcomed back by Firm video

The one reason Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be welcomed back by Firm

Kate Middleton royal return: Health expert shares major update

Kate Middleton royal return: Health expert shares major update
Tom Cruise ‘moves heaven and earth' for ‘MI:8' to be on track video

Tom Cruise ‘moves heaven and earth' for ‘MI:8' to be on track
Ariana Grande celebrates massive 'eternal sunshine' success

Ariana Grande celebrates massive 'eternal sunshine' success
William Shatner spills the beans on marrying for the fifth time

William Shatner spills the beans on marrying for the fifth time
Dr. Dre speaks out about quarrel with Snoop Dogg in public

Dr. Dre speaks out about quarrel with Snoop Dogg in public