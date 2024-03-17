'Game of Thrones' directors talk about signing Barack Obama for '3 Body Problem'

'Game of Thrones' directors reveal offering role to American President for '3 Body Problem'

Game of Thrones directors, David Benioff and DB Weiss revealed they offered former American President, Barack Obama a role in their upcoming Sci-Fi series 3 Body Problem.

After 59 Emmys and eight seasons of the acclaimed Game of Thrones, its creators are moving on from the franchise to an adaptation of the Chinese Sci-fi novel 3 Body Problem, by Liu Cixin.

Speaking to US Today, Benioff expressed his desire to get Barack Obama for a cameo appearance. The request came after he learned that the former president was a fan of the bestselling novel and called it “wildly imaginative”. Although when offered the role he declined.

Reflecting on his rejection, Benioff shared, “He did sign a very funny note when we tried to get him for a cameo. It was to the effect of, ‘In case there ever is a real alien invasion, I think I should probably save myself for that crisis.”

For those unversed, 3 Body Problem is slated for release on March 21st on Netflix. Marked as Weiss and Benioff’s biggest project after Game of Thrones, it follows the story of a group of scientists who work with a spy to stop Aliens from invading Earth.

The creators have previously spoken to BBC on why they chose to adapt this novel and shared, “It's unlike anything we’d ever read, certainly unlike anything we’d ever contemplated bringing to the screen. I hope it’s as big as Thrones.”