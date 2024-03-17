Meghan Markle's olive branch to Kate Middleton exposed: ‘Bringing women together'

Meghan Markle has seemingly offered a rather shocking olive branch to Kate Middleton, according to experts.

This has been brought to light by former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

She weighed in on things during one of her chats with OK! Magazine.

In the chat she touched on the olive branch by Meghan Markle and admitted, “I don’t think Kate would ever consider Meghan - who spent such a very short time in the royal fold - as an appropriate or qualified person to give her advice or support.”

“This is a time for Kate to concentrate on regaining her strength, physically and mentally, and I don’t imagine she would welcome tackling the family rift right now.”

Before concluding she also added, “If Meghan felt like sending a hamper of pampering goodies, or flowers, to cheer Kate up, then I expect the gesture would be politely accepted. But I don’t see this latest furore bringing the two women any closer together.”

All of this has been brought to light shortly after royal author Tom Quinn revealed Meghan Markle’s attempts at reconnect with Kate Middleton.

According to Mr Quinn, “Meghan has reached out several times via back channels to Kensington Palace in an attempt to see if there is any chance of getting on better terms with Kate.”

“This is definitely partly because Meghan is genuinely worried about Kate's health, but she also sees a chance to lose her permanently angry-at-the-royals image.”