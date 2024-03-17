 
menu
Sunday, March 17, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle's olive branch to Kate Middleton exposed: ‘Bringing women together?'

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Meghan Markles olive branch to Kate Middleton exposed: ‘Bringing women together
Meghan Markle's olive branch to Kate Middleton exposed: ‘Bringing women together'

Meghan Markle has seemingly offered a rather shocking olive branch to Kate Middleton, according to experts.

This has been brought to light by former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

She weighed in on things during one of her chats with OK! Magazine.

In the chat she touched on the olive branch by Meghan Markle and admitted, “I don’t think Kate would ever consider Meghan - who spent such a very short time in the royal fold - as an appropriate or qualified person to give her advice or support.”

“This is a time for Kate to concentrate on regaining her strength, physically and mentally, and I don’t imagine she would welcome tackling the family rift right now.”

Before concluding she also added, “If Meghan felt like sending a hamper of pampering goodies, or flowers, to cheer Kate up, then I expect the gesture would be politely accepted. But I don’t see this latest furore bringing the two women any closer together.”

All of this has been brought to light shortly after royal author Tom Quinn revealed Meghan Markle’s attempts at reconnect with Kate Middleton.

According to Mr Quinn, “Meghan has reached out several times via back channels to Kensington Palace in an attempt to see if there is any chance of getting on better terms with Kate.”

“This is definitely partly because Meghan is genuinely worried about Kate's health, but she also sees a chance to lose her permanently angry-at-the-royals image.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘couldn't be happier' as they enjoy break together

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘couldn't be happier' as they enjoy break together
Kate Middleton, Prince William feel shaken up by the media video

Kate Middleton, Prince William feel shaken up by the media
Will Princess Anne talk to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Expert reveals video

Will Princess Anne talk to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Expert reveals
Kate Middleton set to receive special honour amid photo controversy

Kate Middleton set to receive special honour amid photo controversy
Ariana Grande excites fans with 'eternal sunshine' BTS video

Ariana Grande excites fans with 'eternal sunshine' BTS video
Jemima Goldsmith reacts to Prince William, Rose Hanbury affair rumours as Kate Middleton recuperates

Jemima Goldsmith reacts to Prince William, Rose Hanbury affair rumours as Kate Middleton recuperates
'Game of Thrones' directors talk about signing Barack Obama for '3 Body Problem'

'Game of Thrones' directors talk about signing Barack Obama for '3 Body Problem'
Paul McCartney thought THIS John Lennon album was ‘unimpressive'

Paul McCartney thought THIS John Lennon album was ‘unimpressive'
Details of Prince Harry and Prince William's ongoing conflict laid bare

Details of Prince Harry and Prince William's ongoing conflict laid bare
'Ghostbusters'' Jason Reitman reflects on Father's directorial milestone

'Ghostbusters'' Jason Reitman reflects on Father's directorial milestone
Anne Hathaway wells up after ‘The Idea of You' premiere video

Anne Hathaway wells up after ‘The Idea of You' premiere
Kate Middleton likely to release new family photo amid editing scandal

Kate Middleton likely to release new family photo amid editing scandal