Monday, March 18, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton finally steps out with Prince William, looks ‘happy and healthy'

William Blythe Haynes
Monday, March 18, 2024

Kate Middleton has been spotted looking “happy and relaxed” in an outing with Prince William as bizarre rumours about her disappearance gains momentum.

The Princess of Wales is said to have accompanied her husband Prince William at a farm shop near their home in Windsor, reported The Express.

This is the first time the Princess has been seen out in public since her abdominal surgery in January. She is still recovering at home following 14-day stay at The London Clinic.

Eye witnesses have revealed that Kate, the Princess of Wales, looked “well” during her day out with the Prince of Wales amid the royal drama.

"After all the rumours that had been going round I was stunned to see them there. Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well,” they said.

"The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops,” the eye witness revealed.

It has also been reported that Kate also stepped out to support her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as they took part in sports.

As for her official appearance, the Princess of Wales would not resume her royal duties until after Easter, as announced by the Kensington Palace. 

