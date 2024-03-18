 
Monday, March 18, 2024
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker
Monday, March 18, 2024

Kaia Gerber and Ayo Edebiri talk matching tattoos

Kaia Gerber revealed that she and Ayo Edebiri have leveled up their friendship and got matching tattoos after Edebiri's turn as host on Saturday Night Live, in an interview with E! News.

Gerber told the news outlet while on the red carpet at the premiere of her new series Palm Royale, “I went to see [Edebiri] on SNL, and she did such a wonderful job. The next day I thought she would just stay in bed and kind of relax after what I know is a very intense week, but she was like, ‘We're getting tattoos. And whatever she says, I do’ "

“It's pretty fresh,” she also added during the course of her chat with the outlet.

On February 3, 2024, Edebiri hosted the SNL for the first time with Jennifer Lopez as guest.

In the beginning of March, it was revealed that Gerber would be starring in the film, Palm Royale as Chevy Chase’s ex-wife Jacqueline Carlin and joining a young cast playing comedy greats.

Gerber even asked for advice and stories from her Palm Royale costar, Kristen Wiig, who was part of the Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2012. 

