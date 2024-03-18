Ariana Grande celebrates 'eternal sunshine' album Billboard success

Ariana Grande just took the musical charts by storm with her newly released, seventh studio album, eternal sunshine.

According to Billboard, the God Is A Woman crooner landed the first spot on the Billboard Hot 200 album charts, marking 2024 week’s largest opening frame for any album.

Eternal sunshine, released on March 8, 2024, launched 227,000 equivalent album units in the US at the week’s end on March 14, 2024, as per reports by Luminate.

Ariana Grande, took to her official Instagram account to upload a celebratory story over the milestone, as she reposted two stories.

In the first, she reposted a story of Billboard’s article shared by Joe Carozza and wrote a caption that read, “thank you all so much I don’t have words.”

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile in the second story, the 7 Rings crooner shared a post on her story which stated her Billboard success at which she wrote, “thank you.”

Source: Instagram

Ariana Grande’s eternal sunshine marks her sixth number album on the charts which follows her previous number one albums, Positions, Thank U, Next, Sweetener, My Everything and Yours Truly.