Monday, March 18, 2024
Oprah Winfrey conveys appreciation to the NAACP Image Awards

Oprah Winfrey just expressed her sincere gratitude to the NAACP Image Awards, held on March 17, 2024.

The Oprah Winfrey Show host took to her official Instagram account to upload a string of pictures and videos from Sunday night’s ceremony.

In the videos, the 70-year-old TV personality can be seen reacting to her film, The Color Purple’s win as well as delivering an award acceptance speech in a separate clip.

“Yesterday was our final award show for @thecolorpurple and the film took home 11 @naacpimageawards! Thank you NAACP for this honor,” Winfrey’s caption read.

Her pictures featured the star herself as well the members of her team and cast from the 2023 musical drama film.

In the conclusion of her caption, Winfrey revealed her plan to celebrate the win, noting, “o everyone who watched, sang, danced, wore your own purple, and supported us: THANK YOU! It was our offering to you all. Now off to celebrate with a large order of fries.”

Oprah Winfrey starred in the film, The Color Purple, which was released on October 27, 2023 and distributed by Warner Bros.

The film generated a revenue of 67.5 million dollars with a star studded cast of Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks and Halle Bailey.

