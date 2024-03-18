 
menu
Monday, March 18, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West in hot waters after Bianca's mom 'saves' daughter

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Monday, March 18, 2024

Kanye West in hot waters after Biancas mom saves daughter
Kanye West in hot waters after Bianca's mom 'saves' daughter 

Kanye West is attempting to “turn things around” with the mother of his wife, Bianca Censori.

According to DailyMail, insiders claimed that the 29-year-old’s mother, Alexandra flew out to rescue her daughter amid concerns that she was being controlled by the rapper.

“Bianca's mom had to see for herself after Bianca told her family she has this under control,” the insider told the outlet.

They continued, “This has been a wonderful opportunity for Alexandra to get to spend time with Bianca and assess the situation for herself.”

Amid this concern, the mom rushed in an attempt to “save” her daughter as she carried fears regarding the ongoing matter.

“Right now is a pivotal time and Alexandra was lowkey believing she would come to save her daughter. But this is not the case,” the source further revealed.

“Kanye has started to turn things around since the release of Vultures in the sense that he is not going off on as many unhinged rants,” they added.

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori's loved ones have constantly raised their concerns regarding her marriage to the 49-year-old rapper. Her father, Leo, was reportedly, ready to give Kanye an earful regarding his daughter's X-rated clothing. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's ‘silly' move with new brand launch to ‘raise questions' video

Meghan Markle's ‘silly' move with new brand launch to ‘raise questions'
Oprah Winfrey conveys appreciation to the NAACP Image Awards

Oprah Winfrey conveys appreciation to the NAACP Image Awards
Prince Harry, Corey Gamble friendship could lead to ‘The Kardashians' cameo video

Prince Harry, Corey Gamble friendship could lead to ‘The Kardashians' cameo
Robert Downey Jr. recounts his dad's reaction to 1993 Oscar loss to Al Pacino

Robert Downey Jr. recounts his dad's reaction to 1993 Oscar loss to Al Pacino

Prince Harry can't handle Queen Camilla: ‘So much resentment lives here'

Prince Harry can't handle Queen Camilla: ‘So much resentment lives here'
Katy Perry accused of using Taylor Swift friendship to revitalize career

Katy Perry accused of using Taylor Swift friendship to revitalize career
Ariana Grande celebrates 'eternal sunshine' album Billboard success

Ariana Grande celebrates 'eternal sunshine' album Billboard success
Princess Diana's intimate letters risking a leak: report

Princess Diana's intimate letters risking a leak: report
Kate Middleton could make public appearance very soon as she appears ‘healthy'

Kate Middleton could make public appearance very soon as she appears ‘healthy'

Kate Middleton is done dealing with Prince Harry amid stalemate

Kate Middleton is done dealing with Prince Harry amid stalemate
Cardi B explains why she hasn't put out second album yet

Cardi B explains why she hasn't put out second album yet
Kate Middleton, Prince William keep their heads cool over social media madness

Kate Middleton, Prince William keep their heads cool over social media madness