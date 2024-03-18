Kanye West in hot waters after Bianca's mom 'saves' daughter

Kanye West is attempting to “turn things around” with the mother of his wife, Bianca Censori.

According to DailyMail, insiders claimed that the 29-year-old’s mother, Alexandra flew out to rescue her daughter amid concerns that she was being controlled by the rapper.

“Bianca's mom had to see for herself after Bianca told her family she has this under control,” the insider told the outlet.

They continued, “This has been a wonderful opportunity for Alexandra to get to spend time with Bianca and assess the situation for herself.”

Amid this concern, the mom rushed in an attempt to “save” her daughter as she carried fears regarding the ongoing matter.

“Right now is a pivotal time and Alexandra was lowkey believing she would come to save her daughter. But this is not the case,” the source further revealed.

“Kanye has started to turn things around since the release of Vultures in the sense that he is not going off on as many unhinged rants,” they added.

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori's loved ones have constantly raised their concerns regarding her marriage to the 49-year-old rapper. Her father, Leo, was reportedly, ready to give Kanye an earful regarding his daughter's X-rated clothing.