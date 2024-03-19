Kate Middleton scandal evokes memories of Princess Diana for Prince William

 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Prince William has found himself in a difficult position as he deals with the drama and wild speculations surrounding his wife, Kate Middleton, since her surgery.

The scandal has brought back memories of his mother, late Princess Diana, who was also a victim of intense media scrutiny, which eventually took her life in 1997.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Roya Nikkhah claimed that the controversies about Kate Middleton has triggered the Prince of Wales.

She said on Good Morning Britain, "Having seen his mother go through quite a lot of that, the hounding of his mother, I think he feels he is seeing elements of that being breached again in terms of the demands and screeches at his wife over her medical privacy and that is hurting him.”

"He always has been, ever since he has been a child and since he has been with Catherine since university," she added.

The media was obsessed with the former Princess of Wales and frequently pursued her, hoping to capture candid or scandalous photographs.

Paparazzi were also following Princess Diana the night she died. The late Princess was accompanied with Dodi Fayed when paparazzi followed them on motorcycles to catch a glimpse of them together.

Their chauffeur, Henri Paul, was driving at high speed through the Pont de l'Alma tunnel when he lost control of the car, resulting in a tragic crash that claimed the lives of Diana, Fayed, and Paul himself.

