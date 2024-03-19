King Charles' cancer bringing Prince William, Queen Camilla together?

Prince William and Queen Camilla appear to have found some common ground.

Insights into the duo’s apparent closeness has been referenced by body language expert Darren Stanton.

He weighed in on things during a candid heart to heart with Betfair Slingo.

During the interview he began by analyzing Prince William’s body language from the Commonwealth Day, held on March 11th and said, “William appeared completely happy at the event.”

“Overall, his posture was very open and he displayed plenty of open-palm gestures. At one point, he was seen leaning in and sharing a joke with Camilla. All their smiles were genuine and authentic. It was all very positive in terms of body language.”

The icing on the cake was the fact that “there were no signs of a lack of confidence or self-esteem, which may have leaked out in previous years.”

As of now “It’s clear that Camilla and William are very comfortable within their royal roles. Particularly with William, there has been huge developments in confidence and he rarely displays any signs of self-reassurance.”

Not to mention, “While analyzing the event, the atmosphere seemed really easy” and “over the years, William and Camilla have definitely developed a mutual respect and a close bond.”

All in all, “It’s clear from the way they look and interact between each other that there is a deep respect between them.”

“She cares for William deeply and he cares for her,” Mr Stanton also went as far as to say.

Before signing off he also referenced the duo’s eye contact and added, “William and Camilla clearly have a great relationship that has developed over many decades for them.”