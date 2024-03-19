 
menu
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry's plans for second book after Spare: report

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Experts have just shed some light into Prince Harry’s £16m deal and his plans for a second book.

Royal author Ingrid Seward issued these claims and sentiments about the Duke’s book deal.

She broke it all down during a candid chat with 9Honey.

During that chat she began by branding the Duke’s plans “stupid” because of how badly it will impact his relationship with the King.

Highlighting the changes in recent months Ms Seward said, “I can't see that Harry's up for writing another book.”

“I think [writing about Camilla]it certainly damaged his relationship with his father that he criticised his wife so openly.”

“But you know, Charles has such a busy life, there's so much going on, I don't think he's holding a grudge against Harry, I just think he's withdrawn from Harry.”

Before concluding though, she also slipped in a jibe against the Duke of Sussex and admitted that he was “very stupid to criticise Camilla, that was really stupid because he didn't have to, it didn't make the book any better.”

For those unversed with the Duke’s book deal, he is signed up with Penguin Random House in 2021 and its worth about £16 million ($20 million).

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez finalize divorce as singer hints at being cheated on

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez finalize divorce as singer hints at being cheated on
Kate Middleton likely to be dragged in legal fight related to Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton likely to be dragged in legal fight related to Meghan Markle?
Sophie Turner throws Joe Jonas for a loop by 'reactivating' divorce case

Sophie Turner throws Joe Jonas for a loop by 'reactivating' divorce case
Jennifer Lawrence exposes dark reality of Hollywood producers?

Jennifer Lawrence exposes dark reality of Hollywood producers?
George, Charlotte, Louis' reaction over mom Kate Middleton's scandal revealed video

George, Charlotte, Louis' reaction over mom Kate Middleton's scandal revealed
Piers Morgan says Prince William, Kate Middleton need to ‘explain and complain'

Piers Morgan says Prince William, Kate Middleton need to ‘explain and complain'
Brad Pit slams ex Angelina Jolie with another win over French vineyard

Brad Pit slams ex Angelina Jolie with another win over French vineyard
Nicki Minaj calls off New Orleans's concert for worrying reasons

Nicki Minaj calls off New Orleans's concert for worrying reasons
Kate Middleton related latest conspiracy theory dismissed, dubbed 'nonsense' video

Kate Middleton related latest conspiracy theory dismissed, dubbed 'nonsense'
Royal family loses plot over Kate Middleton's absence?

Royal family loses plot over Kate Middleton's absence?
Aaron Taylor to sign as 7th James Bond

Aaron Taylor to sign as 7th James Bond
Kate Middleton latest health update revealed as Windsor Farm video goes viral video

Kate Middleton latest health update revealed as Windsor Farm video goes viral