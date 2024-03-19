Prince Harry's plans for second book after Spare: report

Experts have just shed some light into Prince Harry’s £16m deal and his plans for a second book.



Royal author Ingrid Seward issued these claims and sentiments about the Duke’s book deal.

She broke it all down during a candid chat with 9Honey.

During that chat she began by branding the Duke’s plans “stupid” because of how badly it will impact his relationship with the King.

Highlighting the changes in recent months Ms Seward said, “I can't see that Harry's up for writing another book.”

“I think [writing about Camilla]it certainly damaged his relationship with his father that he criticised his wife so openly.”

“But you know, Charles has such a busy life, there's so much going on, I don't think he's holding a grudge against Harry, I just think he's withdrawn from Harry.”

Before concluding though, she also slipped in a jibe against the Duke of Sussex and admitted that he was “very stupid to criticise Camilla, that was really stupid because he didn't have to, it didn't make the book any better.”

For those unversed with the Duke’s book deal, he is signed up with Penguin Random House in 2021 and its worth about £16 million ($20 million).