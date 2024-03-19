Kate Middleton forced to join William, kids on Easter Sunday amid scandal

Kate Middleton is expected to give in to online speculations about her whereabouts as she is forced to join her husband Prince William and kids for Easter Sunday.

According to a royal expert, it would be the perfect occasion for the Princess of Wales to “re-enter” the public arena amid bizarre controversies about her being in coma.

While the Palace has announced that Kate would not be back until after Easter, the ongoing rumours might have made the Princess change her plans.

In a conversation with The Mirror, Ingrid Seward said, "On Saturday, William and Kate were spotted in the uber smart Windsor Farm Shop. The following day they were seen again this time watching their three children playing sports. There were no more details, but the main thing was they were all together.

"This bodes well for the hope that Kate and the kids accompanied by Prince William might appear on Easter Sunday,” she continued.

“Last year they walked down the hill from Windsor Castle with other members of the royal family for the annual Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor. This year it will all depend on how the princess is feeling.

"It would be a good way for her to re-enter the public arena, but perhaps too public a one. Kate knows hundreds of television and camera images scrutinising every inch of her will be transmitted around the world."