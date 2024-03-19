 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kanye West again stokes controversy this time involving religion

By
Melanie Walker
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Kanye West again stokes controversy this time involving religion
Kanye West again stokes controversy this time involving religion

Kanye West is said to be a devout Christian. However, the Chicago rapper's recent remarks about his views on religion ignited controversy online.

During a recent interview, the Jesus Walks rapstar was joined by Ty Dolla $ign as he opened up about the grievances that he believes have to do with religion.

“There’s a lot of stuff I went through that I prayed and I ain’t see Jesus show up,” he began.

The Grammy winner continued, “The main thing that really that I don’t rock with, is it’s just always like, ‘I’mma pray for you.’ [but] you can actually physically do something yourself too, more than just pray.”

“We’re so in this mentality that that’s all that needs to happen but we ain’t praying our way out of prison.”

Involving the divisive topic of abortion in the conversation, he said, “We ain’t praying our way out the abortion clinics. We ain’t praying our way to get our land back that was always ours after gentrification."

"After the Harlem Renaissance and Black Wall Street was burned to the ground. Them prayers ain’t working.”

