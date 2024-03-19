 
Sydney Sweeney's true intentions for doing 'Madame Web' laid bare

By
Samuel Moore
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Photo: Sydney Sweeney's true intentions for doing 'Madame Web' laid bare

Sydney Sweeney seemingly did Madame Web gig to make Anyone But You a superhit flick.

As fans will know, the Euphoria actress is currently promoting her new movie, Immaculate. In doing so, the acting sensation got candid about what motivated her to sign up for Madame Web, Dakota Johnson’s flop superhero movie, in a recent interview with GQ UK.

During the chat, Sydney claimed, “To me, that film was a building block.”

She went on to address, “It’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony.”

“Without doing ‘Madame Web’ I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there. Everything in my career I do not just for that story, but strategic business decisions,” she professed.

“Because I did that, I was able to sell ‘Anyone but You.’ I was able to get ‘Barbarella,’” Sydney also commented before starting a new topic.

It is pertinent to mention here that these confessions come after an insider dished to Daily Mail about the reported discrimination Dakota faced over her statements about Madame Web's failure.

At that time, the tipster told the outlet that the production house reportedly thinks “it is OK to joke about your movie not doing well and even lean into the bad reviews like Sydney Sweeney did on SNL with her monologue,” but Dakota’s scathing statements about the higher ups were everything but funny to them. 

