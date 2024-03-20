 
Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon addresses weight gain struggles

By
Samuel Moore
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Sharon Osbourne was seemingly influenced by other celebrities when she started doing Ozempic.

For those unfamiliar, Sharon, who is the wife of the metal singer Ozzy Osbourne, lost 42lbs of weight through the medication.

In a recent conversation with Woman Magazine, the 71-year-old reality TV star expressed that despite quitting the drug she has not been able to gain the weight back.

When asked about why she did Ozempic in the first place, Sharon simply replied, "Everybody was doing it [taking Ozempic] and I'm like, 'Well I'll have some! '”

However, she mentioned, “And you lose weight. It does what it says on the syringe."

She also disclosed that even doctors have failed to address her inability to put on weight after dropping the medication.

Sharon furnished, "The doctors can't figure it out.”

“But I think it's just because I'm getting older and as you get older you lose weight anyway and shrink and shrivel off," she even explained.

Elsewhere in the chat, she confessed that in spite of having a gastric sleeve surgery, she managed to 'eat around it' and was even consuming two pints of ice cream daily at one point.

