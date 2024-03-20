Sofia Vergara under scrutiny for doctored images after Kate Middleton

Sofia Vergara has shared cherished memories with her followers but one such memory has got her exposed for using filters.

The Modern Family alum has shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of America’s Got Talent, where she serves as a judge, before.

However, a recent Instagram post of the Hollywood beauty raised eyebrows as it featured distorted people in the background.

After Kate Middleton's recent internet frenzy surrounding her edited Mother's Day pictures, fans are now on the lookout for celebrities using Photoshop to retouch their images, and the next in line is Joe Manganiello's ex.

Taking the opportunity, fans took the discussion to X (Formerly Twitter) where many fans compared the audience to The Walking Dead’s zombies

“Con esa gente de atrás parece que están grabando una escena de The Walking Dead” (Translation: With those people in the back, it looks like they're filming a scene from The Walking Dead), a fan wrote.

While another shared a picture of a zombie to highlight the resemblance.



Additionally, a fan joked about the background and added, “Gente diabólica detrás de ella sentadas.” (Translation: Devilish people are sitting behind her).

Whereas a fan compared a deformed woman from the audience to Halloween's character Michael Myers, a user even recalled Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video for its zombie theme.

Frightening several of her followers, the 51-year-old is now accused of using filters for a flawless image that may render people in the background as slightly distorted.