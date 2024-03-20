 
Jimmie Allen uncovers he quietly welcomed twins

By
Melanie Walker
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Jimmie Allen has revealed through an Instagram story that he has six children and welcomed twins from other women amidst his divorce with wife Alexis Gale.

The Down Home singer Jimmie Allen has had a lot going on lately. In April 2023, he announced he is expecting his third child with wife Alexis Gale but with shocking a news that the couple is also splitting up.

Allen welcomed the twins through other women in July 2023 while with wife Alexis he welcomed their only son together, Cohen, in September 2023. 

For those unversed, the pair also share daughters Zara James, 2, and Naomi Bettie, 4. Not to mention, from a previous relationship, Allen shares his eldest child is son Aadyn.

Allen took it to Instagram and announce the birth of his twins through a series of photos on his story and concluded it with a caption that reads, “I have 6 kids. I love each one of them. I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children. The only opinion I care about is theirs.”

A representative reported to People that the couple had reconciled, "[The divorce] was never fully seen through legally, they decided to work on things together and are still together." 

