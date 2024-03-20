Mariah Carey ‘does not' do a basic thing that everyone does

Walking up the stairs is the most basic thing that virtually everyone does. But not Mariah Carey, according to Louis Walsh.



Spilling the tea about the megastar in the Celebrity Big Brother show, the famed music manager claimed “Mariah Carey doesn't do stairs.”

Before exposing the alleged entitlement secret of the All I Want for Christmas is You singer, the 71-year-old expressed admiration for the pop icon.

"I do love Mariah. Mariah doesn't do stairs," he shared. His fellow contestant Marisha Wallace chimed in, "No, she doesn't."

Following the confirmation, Louis recalled her management once told him Mariah “doesn’t do stairs” when the duo was in Dublin for an event.

Hearing this, the other members of the conversation swiftly asked does this meant the 54-year-old had to be carried up the stairs. Louis replied, yes.