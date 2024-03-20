Ariana Grande grandmother achieves huge milestone with 'eternal sunshine'

Ariana Grande’s grandmother, Marjorie Grande, just made history in the music industry by becoming the oldest artist to make it to the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

According to Billboard, the God Is A Woman crooner’s “Nonna” claimed her spot in the charts with Grande’s new single, ordinary things, which landed the 55th spot, Marjorie is featured in the track as its co-writer and singer.

Ordinary things belongs to the Grammy winning artist’s seventh studio album, eternal sunshine which also landed the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 200 albums chart.

The song is the album’s final track where Marjorie is heard talking about her late husband, Frank Grande towards the closing seconds of the track.

Ariana Grande’s grandmother, Marjorie achieved the milestone title after the late Fred Stobaugh, who was 96 years old when he claimed it back in 2013.

Stobaugh wrote the song, Oh Sweet Lorraine, which made its place on the Billboard Hot 100 charts with the number 42nd spot, spending an entire week, beginning from September 14, 2013.