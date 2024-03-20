Jennifer Lawrence looks chic as she gives mom goals in new outing

Jennifer Lawrence has stepped out for a stroll with son Cy Maroney in a fashion avatar that would probably set off goals for moms.



The outing comes in a West Village of New York, the Oscar winner opted for a stunning forest coat that was green and long. To match its elegance, she matched it with the same scarf and chose black trousers — to give attractive contrast.

Apart from her chic ensemble, her two-year-old was slipped into a warm jacket and bottoms as he held her mother who was wearing her costly 5-carat marriage ring.

As far as her wedding is concerned, Jennifer recently opened up about the setback she faced during the ceremony.

In 2019, The Hunger Games actress tied the knot with gallerist Cooke Maroney.

"It’s so stressful. You’re not having fun. You’re just like, "Is that person having fun?" referring to the stress the bride faced during the wedding.

The 33-year-old continued, “I’ll never forget—I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying.”

“They’re like, "Nobody’s cold, nobody’s cold, everything’s fine, everything’s fine." My mom was like, "It’s freezing out there. Your grandmother almost died.”