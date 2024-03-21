Photo: Shakira talks finding love again post Gerard Pique split

Shakira spilled the beans about her love life after messy split from ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique.

Appearing for a chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the Waka Waka hitmaker recently touched on how her views about love and friendship have changed.

Zane asked her in this chat, "What's really, truly important to you now?,"

In response, Shakira declared, "Friendship."

She also explained, "I think friendship lasts longer than love," before considering, "Though I still think experiencing love, fully experiencing it with all its peaks and valleys it's so essential to the human life."

"I love love, but I think I even love friendship a little bit more,” she added.

Getting candid about her ‘heartbreak’, Shakira said, “Because I thought love would be there forever for me. And that's one of my, you know, broken dreams. Perhaps I will. I don't know if I'll like find that again. Probably not. Well, I don't know. But friendship, I have."

In the same chat, the 47-year-old singing sensation revealed that she “wasn't one of those people who valued friendship as much,” but now she thinks that she “might not grow old with a partner, but I will grow old surrounded by good friends."