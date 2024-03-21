Brad Pitt vows to seek vengeance against Angelina Jolie in winery battle

File Footage

Brad Pitt has decided to stop at nothing as he vows to seek vengeance against ex-wife Angelina Jolie, who is said to have “no ill will” against her ex.



The Hollywood hunk is willing to testify against the Maleficent star in the court if need be over their legal battle in their once-shared French Winery, Chateau Miraval.

According to Us Weekly, Pitt would not back down without a fight and is willing to “drag out” the lawsuit to hurt Jolie.

“Brad is willing to drag out the lawsuit over Chateau Miraval and Angie as long as possible if needed,” the insider said, adding, “He is not giving up and will do it to spite Angie with vengeance.”

The tipster close to the situation told the publication that Pitt is of the opinion that a “principle was broken” amid their dispute and that there is “a truth to be told.”

“The vineyard means a lot to him and he is willing to testify in court if he has to,” they added.

This comes after a judge ruled dismissed several of Pitt’s complaints against Jolie regarding the winery, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Jolie’s attorney Paul Murphy told the publication, “The judge dismissed most of Mr. Pitt’s claims because they don’t have a legal basis.”

“Mr. Pitt’s lawsuit has never been about a business dispute; instead, it is about his attempts to cover up serious abuse, and we are gratified the judge has thrown out so much of Mr. Pitt’s complaint.

Murphy stated that Jolie holds no resentment towards her estranged spouse and is optimistic about resolving the lawsuit.