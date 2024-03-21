Simon Cowell sets sights on discovering the next One Direction

Simon Cowell is set to launch another talent show and expressed his hope to find the next big boyband, akin to One Direction.

An insider revealed to The Sun that the 64-year-old music mogul signing this huge deal with an international platform, such as Netflix, in hopes of scouring the globe and finding the next breakout boy band.

The source added, “He is renowned for spotting talent and One Direction’s success came off the back of him putting them together."

"Simon wants to replicate this and find a group who can reach the heights One Direction did.”

With his keen eye for talent, the new show promises to discover the next big sensation in the music industry, “X Factor enjoyed extraordinary success over many years, and was responsible for discovering stars that are still in the charts today.”

“So unsurprisingly there’s been a lot of interest in this project and several streaming giants are keen to snap it up”, the insider revealed to The Mirror.

“It’s early days, but this is a really exciting proposition”, the source added.

Notable to mention that the news comes six years after the last season of X-Factor, a talent show known to discover music superstars including Little Mix, Ella Henderson, Leona Lewis and James Arthur.

The same show where Cowell helped form the popular One Direction comprised of Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Niall Horan in 2010, where they came third.

He later signed the group to his record label, Syco Records, after which the boyband skyrocketed to global success.