Ian McKellen recalls to snub Tom Cruise over strong principles

Tom Cruise almost tapped in Ian McKellen for Mission Impossible 2. But, the actor recalled the film's producers' refusal to share the complete script was at odds with his principles leading him to bow out from the project.



In a throwback event at the BAFTA in 2015, the X-Men star revealed he had two major offers at the time, including the spy thriller franchise.

The second one, he shared, was his now-iconic character Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings.

But, the veteran actor said he was again hesitant to come on board for the fantasy trilogy.

“I wasn’t mad keen, it was a year living in New Zealand…a year away from home, with a script that wasn’t quite complete, based on books that I didn’t know about. [I didn’t think it was the] huge, big chance of a lifetime that it turned out to be," he admitted.

However, the 84-year-old remembered Tom asked him to join his action blockbuster.

"I very nearly couldn’t do it because initially I was asked by Tom Cruise to be in Mission: Impossible 2.”

Nonetheless, the denial to share the full script - due to fear of leaks - led the British star to walk away from the project.

He explained, “I’m sorry I can’t be in your film because I don’t know what it is.”

And that his agent said, “You’re turning down the chance to work with Tom Cruise?!”