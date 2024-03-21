 
North West pulls adorable heist killing Kim Kardashian excitement

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Kim Kardashian was super excited about the gift from Nicki Minaj. But, she hilariously shared that her daughter North West put her hands first on the package, leaving her with used-up products.

As part of Anaconda's rapper tour Pink Friday 2, these gifts were handed out to several celebrities, including the reality star.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the American Horror Story actress unboxed the much-awaited package, “Well, I just got home and I’m so excited for this package."

But giving a peek into the gift, she said, “However, this is what’s going on," showing, "used up partially press-on nails."

She continued, “So um, looks like some little Barbz got into my package — my Pink Friday nails package that I was so excited about — so thank you Miss Westie for stealing them."

