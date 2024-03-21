Queen Elizabeth II was ‘bemused' to see less ‘American' Lilibet

Queen Elizabeth II was shocked to first see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kids.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed daughter Lilibet in 2021, revealed Her Majesty meet the little baby during her early years.

Harry writes in memoir ‘Spare’: "Archie making deep, chivalrous bows, his baby sister Lilibet cuddling the monarch's shins. Sweetest children, Granny said, sounding bemused. She'd expected them to be a bit more...American, I think? Meaning, in her mind, more rambunctious."

This comes amid claims that Meghan and Harry did not take into account Queen’s wishes before they made Lilibet her namesake.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes at the time said: "The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement - in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."