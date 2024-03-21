 
menu

Queen Elizabeth II was ‘bemused' to see less ‘American' Lilibet

By
Web Desk
|

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Queen Elizabeth II was shocked to first see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kids.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed daughter Lilibet in 2021, revealed Her Majesty meet the little baby during her early years.

Harry writes in memoir ‘Spare’: "Archie making deep, chivalrous bows, his baby sister Lilibet cuddling the monarch's shins. Sweetest children, Granny said, sounding bemused. She'd expected them to be a bit more...American, I think? Meaning, in her mind, more rambunctious."

This comes amid claims that Meghan and Harry did not take into account Queen’s wishes before they made Lilibet her namesake.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes at the time said: "The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement - in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West's ‘secret tactic' to ‘take revenge on' Kim Kardashian exposed

Kanye West's ‘secret tactic' to ‘take revenge on' Kim Kardashian exposed
Prince Harry, William ‘control freaks' over children photographs

Prince Harry, William ‘control freaks' over children photographs

Kevin Costner's ex-wife regrets parting ways from the actor?

Kevin Costner's ex-wife regrets parting ways from the actor?
Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori set example for Kanye West's kids

Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori set example for Kanye West's kids
Bad Bunny leaves Minneapolis fans high and dry with shocking news

Bad Bunny leaves Minneapolis fans high and dry with shocking news
Meghan Markle spoke about ‘vulnerabilitiy' during sad times with Royals

Meghan Markle spoke about ‘vulnerabilitiy' during sad times with Royals
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have already tied the knot?

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have already tied the knot?
Jake Gyllenhaal reveals shocking diet he followed for 'Road House'

Jake Gyllenhaal reveals shocking diet he followed for 'Road House'
Nancy Sullivan steps forward in defense for Drake Bell

Nancy Sullivan steps forward in defense for Drake Bell
Joey King recalls 'best weekend of her life' with husband Steven Piet

Joey King recalls 'best weekend of her life' with husband Steven Piet
Paul McCartney recalls a remarkable moment with John Lennon, Yoko Ono

Paul McCartney recalls a remarkable moment with John Lennon, Yoko Ono
'Madam Web' deserves credit for 'Anyone But You' success: Sydney Sweeney

'Madam Web' deserves credit for 'Anyone But You' success: Sydney Sweeney