Meghan Markle spoke about ‘vulnerabilitiy' during sad times with Royals

Meghan Markle admitted she was struggling in the Royal Family on national television before Megxit.



The Dichess of Sussex admitted that life has been full of scrutiny for her with her in-laws and becoming a new mother has not helped.

Speaking on The ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, she said: "Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant, you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born - you know... And especially as a woman, it's a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed…”

"And, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK," she added. "But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

Then presenter then went onto ask her: "And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really OK, as in it's really been a struggle?" and Meghan replied, "Yes".