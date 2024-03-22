 
menu

Meghan Markle spoke about ‘vulnerabilitiy' during sad times with Royals

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

Meghan Markle admitted she was struggling in the Royal Family on national television before Megxit.

The Dichess of Sussex admitted that life has been full of scrutiny for her with her in-laws and becoming a new mother has not helped.

Speaking on The ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, she said: "Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant, you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born - you know... And especially as a woman, it's a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed…”

"And, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK," she added. "But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

Then presenter then went onto ask her: "And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really OK, as in it's really been a struggle?" and Meghan replied, "Yes".

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Costner's ex-wife regrets parting ways from the actor?

Kevin Costner's ex-wife regrets parting ways from the actor?
Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori set example for Kanye West's kids

Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori set example for Kanye West's kids
Bad Bunny leaves Minneapolis fans high and dry with shocking news

Bad Bunny leaves Minneapolis fans high and dry with shocking news
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have already tied the knot?

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have already tied the knot?
Jake Gyllenhaal reveals shocking diet he followed for 'Road House'

Jake Gyllenhaal reveals shocking diet he followed for 'Road House'
Nancy Sullivan steps forward in defense for Drake Bell

Nancy Sullivan steps forward in defense for Drake Bell
Joey King recalls 'best weekend of her life' with husband Steven Piet

Joey King recalls 'best weekend of her life' with husband Steven Piet
Paul McCartney recalls a remarkable moment with John Lennon, Yoko Ono

Paul McCartney recalls a remarkable moment with John Lennon, Yoko Ono
'Madam Web' deserves credit for 'Anyone But You' success: Sydney Sweeney

'Madam Web' deserves credit for 'Anyone But You' success: Sydney Sweeney
Ozzy Osbourne's wife brands husband 'inappropriate'

Ozzy Osbourne's wife brands husband 'inappropriate'
Queen Elizabeth II was ‘bemused' to see less ‘American' Lilibet

Queen Elizabeth II was ‘bemused' to see less ‘American' Lilibet
Lenny Kravitz has something to say for his future son-in-law Channing Tatum

Lenny Kravitz has something to say for his future son-in-law Channing Tatum