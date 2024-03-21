Photo: Paul McCartney recalls a remarkable moment with John Lennon, Yoko Ono

John Lennon seemingly loved Paul McCartney’s hit song, Hey Jude.

In a recent confessional on Paul McCartney: A Life in Lyrics podcast, the legendary singing sensation revealed how he and John Lennon worked on the song Hey Jude.

In this chat, Paul disclosed that the song was inspired by John Lennon’s first-born son, Julian, whom John shared with first wife, Cynthia.

Paul reflected in the chat, "'The movement you need is on your shoulder.' Now, I thought that was just me blocking in."

He then recalled that when he first played this song for John and Yoko Ono, they loved it.

"When I played it for John and Yoko in my music room on my psychedelic piano — I'm sitting facing this way and they're standing behind me, almost on my shoulder and they're listening," he added.

He continued to mention, "I'm so pleased with myself playing this new song."

However, he addressed that he primarily intended to replace this filler verse with a better line, but his collaborator interjected to keep it intact.

The 81-year-old also shared, "I turn around to John, 'Don't worry. I'll change that.'"

"And he looked at me and said, 'You won't, you know? It's the best line, innit?'" he quoted about his late bandmate and resigned from the topic.