David Beckham gushes over Victoria, reveals why he married her

David Beckham gushed over his perfect wife as he opened up about the decision to spend the rest of his life with her more than two decades ago.



The former Manchester United star delved into his love story with the singer-turned-fashion-designer and how their relationship developed over the years.

In an interview with This Life of Mine with James Corden, the athlete revealed why he chose the former Spice Girls singer to be his wife.

"I really just fancied her. I did," David, who shares four kids with Victoria, revealed. "I just fancied her. I didn't know what she was like as a person.”

He added, “I just actually fancied her like most people did at that time, and I didn't know who I was marrying [or] who I was going to be with for the rest of my life."

"I didn't realize what a strong woman she was, and that is what really attracted me to her more than anything," David continued.

He went on to gush on how "beautiful" and "sexy” his better half his but noted that his relationship with Victoria strengthened over time after they welcomed their kids.

"I like a strong woman,” he said, adding, “and I like the fact that she works hard. I like the fact that she's a great mum.”

The couple welcomed their son Brooklyn in 1999 and exchanged vows the same year. They went on to expand their family and welcomed Romeo, Cruz and a daughter, Harper Seven.

“I like the fact that she looks after me sometimes, most of the time, and you know, we've created this life with four amazing children, which are the most important things in our life, so that's why I chose Victoria... the way that she kind of runs the family."