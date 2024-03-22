 
menu

David Beckham gushes over Victoria, reveals why he married her

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

David Beckham gushes over Victoria, reveals why he married her
David Beckham gushes over Victoria, reveals why he married her

David Beckham gushed over his perfect wife as he opened up about the decision to spend the rest of his life with her more than two decades ago.

The former Manchester United star delved into his love story with the singer-turned-fashion-designer and how their relationship developed over the years.

In an interview with This Life of Mine with James Corden, the athlete revealed why he chose the former Spice Girls singer to be his wife.

"I really just fancied her. I did," David, who shares four kids with Victoria, revealed. "I just fancied her. I didn't know what she was like as a person.”

He added, “I just actually fancied her like most people did at that time, and I didn't know who I was marrying [or] who I was going to be with for the rest of my life."

"I didn't realize what a strong woman she was, and that is what really attracted me to her more than anything," David continued.

He went on to gush on how "beautiful" and "sexy” his better half his but noted that his relationship with Victoria strengthened over time after they welcomed their kids.

"I like a strong woman,” he said, adding, “and I like the fact that she works hard. I like the fact that she's a great mum.”

The couple welcomed their son Brooklyn in 1999 and exchanged vows the same year. They went on to expand their family and welcomed Romeo, Cruz and a daughter, Harper Seven.

“I like the fact that she looks after me sometimes, most of the time, and you know, we've created this life with four amazing children, which are the most important things in our life, so that's why I chose Victoria... the way that she kind of runs the family."

More From Entertainment:

Michael Jackson's mother receives hefty amount from MJ's estate

Michael Jackson's mother receives hefty amount from MJ's estate
Kate Middleton concerned for her kids amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair rumours video

Kate Middleton concerned for her kids amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair rumours
Kate Middleton medical records breach: Will Princess of Wales take legal action? video

Kate Middleton medical records breach: Will Princess of Wales take legal action?
Princess Eugenie breaks silence on King Charles health amid his cancer treatment

Princess Eugenie breaks silence on King Charles health amid his cancer treatment
Lady Gaga intrigues fans with mysterious sneak peek of upcoming track

Lady Gaga intrigues fans with mysterious sneak peek of upcoming track
Queen Camilla shares major update on King Charles health video

Queen Camilla shares major update on King Charles health
Bruce Willis wife pens sweet post to celebrate 15th wedding anniversary with actor

Bruce Willis wife pens sweet post to celebrate 15th wedding anniversary with actor
Princess Eugenie shares stunning pictures for first time after Kate Middleton's photo controversy

Princess Eugenie shares stunning pictures for first time after Kate Middleton's photo controversy
Robert Downey Jr. reveals his secret passion besides acting

Robert Downey Jr. reveals his secret passion besides acting
Prince Harry branded ‘naughty boy' who wants share in King Charles succession

Prince Harry branded ‘naughty boy' who wants share in King Charles succession

Kate Middleton team acts like ‘mature adults' amid online hearsay

Kate Middleton team acts like ‘mature adults' amid online hearsay

Kate Middleton gives Prince William ‘solidity' he lost after Princess Diana

Kate Middleton gives Prince William ‘solidity' he lost after Princess Diana