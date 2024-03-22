Kate Middleton spotted in Windsor again as locals insist Princess of Wales is healthy

Princess of Wales has reportedly been spotted out and about in Windsor again

“It’s a load of nonsense, it really is,” Ann Tanner, a 71-year-old resident of the area told The Telegraph. “We live here just across the road, they go in and out the back gate and Dave (the doorkeeper) will have let them in quickly. The Princess comes here quite a lot, it’s on her doorstep and Adelaide Cottage is a couple of hundred yards away. They were at the tennis on Sunday – my friend plays there and Kate was watching the children, they’re there all the time.”

This comes after Kate Middleton’s recent outing’s video was deemed “fake” by netizens. The video of Kate and William shopping at the Windsor Farm showed the Princess walking while she talked and laughed with her husband. She seemed “healthy and happy,” per the local who made the video.

Meanwhile, another local resident, Kevin Pietersen, 43, took to X to write: “We see W&K [William and Kate] most days and in the last couple days too! It beggars belief that people would be so ridiculous and cruel in writing b------t on this platform that are out and out lies.”