 
menu

Kate Middleton spotted in Windsor again as locals insist Princess of Wales is healthy

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

Princess of Wales has reportedly been spotted out and about in Windsor again
Princess of Wales has reportedly been spotted out and about in Windsor again 

The Princess of Wales was seen in Windsor again, according to the locals.

“It’s a load of nonsense, it really is,” Ann Tanner, a 71-year-old resident of the area told The Telegraph. “We live here just across the road, they go in and out the back gate and Dave (the doorkeeper) will have let them in quickly. The Princess comes here quite a lot, it’s on her doorstep and Adelaide Cottage is a couple of hundred yards away. They were at the tennis on Sunday – my friend plays there and Kate was watching the children, they’re there all the time.”

This comes after Kate Middleton’s recent outing’s video was deemed “fake” by netizens. The video of Kate and William shopping at the Windsor Farm showed the Princess walking while she talked and laughed with her husband. She seemed “healthy and happy,” per the local who made the video.

Meanwhile, another local resident, Kevin Pietersen, 43, took to X to write: “We see W&K [William and Kate] most days and in the last couple days too! It beggars belief that people would be so ridiculous and cruel in writing b------t on this platform that are out and out lies.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘worried' about popularity rather than royals: Expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘worried' about popularity rather than royals: Expert
Jake Gyllenhaal recalls auditioning for 2 big roles

Jake Gyllenhaal recalls auditioning for 2 big roles
Kate Middleton receives exciting news video

Kate Middleton receives exciting news
Queen Camilla unfazed by Kate Middleton scandal, focuses on documentary video

Queen Camilla unfazed by Kate Middleton scandal, focuses on documentary
Keanu Reeves unveils new hair cut

Keanu Reeves unveils new hair cut
Royal fans react to Meghan Markle's secret plans for UK return

Royal fans react to Meghan Markle's secret plans for UK return
Millie Bobby Brown to get her marriage officiated by Mathew Modine video

Millie Bobby Brown to get her marriage officiated by Mathew Modine
Ryan Gosling ladylove Eva Mendes' Oscar snub ensues split speculations

Ryan Gosling ladylove Eva Mendes' Oscar snub ensues split speculations
William ‘incredibly frustrated' at ‘out of control' Kate Middleton controversies: Expert

William ‘incredibly frustrated' at ‘out of control' Kate Middleton controversies: Expert
Meghan Markle branded beyond cruel and limelight driven

Meghan Markle branded beyond cruel and limelight driven
Michael Jackson's mother receives hefty amount from MJ's estate

Michael Jackson's mother receives hefty amount from MJ's estate
Kate Middleton concerned for her kids amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair rumours video

Kate Middleton concerned for her kids amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair rumours