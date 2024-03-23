 
James Middleton gets emotional as Kate Middleton confirms cancer diagnosis

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton got emotional and extended support to the Princess of Wales as she disclosed she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Taking to Instagram, James shared never-before-seen photo with sister Kate Middleton along with a heartfelt message.

He says, “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”

James remarks came shortly after Kate Middleton issued a video message and said, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Kate Middleton continued, “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”


