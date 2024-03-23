Kate Middleton, Prince William’s true feelings for Meghan Markle, Harry laid bare

A royal source has disclosed Kate Middleton and Prince William’s true feelings for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the Princess of Wales confirmed her cancer diagnosis.



Meghan and Harry have sent a supportive message to Princess of Wales Kate Middleton after she issued a video message.

The People magazine shared Meghan and Harry’s statement which reads: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Now, a royal insider told the New York Post, “They [Meghan Markle and Prince Harry] had no idea, and only learned of the news around the same time the rest of the world found out.”

The source further said, “This goes to show the irreparable damage they have caused.”

Meanwhile, there are also reports Harry and Meghan have reached out to Prince William and Kate after her shock cancer diagnosis.

According to Daily Mail, they were understood to have made contact with the future king and queen 'privately' last night.