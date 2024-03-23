 
Selena Gomez over the moon on the return of her exciting show

Web Desk
Saturday, March 23, 2024

Wizards of Waverly Place is returning and Selena Gomez is expressing her excitement on the internet.

Taking to Instagram, Disney shared the post, “Making magic, then and now. The new Wizards of Waverly Place series is coming this fall!” the caption reads

"WE ARE BACK!! SOOOO GRATEFUL ????MAGIC," the Only Murders in the Building actress commented.

The exciting post follows the studio going public with the news that the popular show is rebooting and will be set to release this Fall.

As reported by Deadline, new changes will be applied to the series. First, the show will be re-titled as Wizards.

Second, the lead cast, Selena and David will be coming back as executive producers. While the former will return as a guest actor the latter will serve as a full-time artist.

The original Wizards of Waverly Place spanned into four seasons. The series plot revolves around a family of wizards.

